  
Nation Politics 27 Aug 2022
Nation, Politics

TRS to make most of Ganesh fete, donate for pandals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 27, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2022, 12:40 am IST
A file photo of Khairtabad Ganesha (Photo: ANI)
 A file photo of Khairtabad Ganesha (Photo: ANI)

HYDERABAD: The TRS is understood to be planning to utilise the upcoming Ganesh festival celebrations to reach out to people and counter BJP's ‘Hindutva’ pitch.  Party leaders have reportedly been asked to fund and take active part in community pujas and celebrations and visit pandals every day for 11 days and participate in the immersion day.

Party sources said there was a general feeling among people that BJP leaders play an active role during Ganesh festival because of which the party gains attention every year. This year, the TRS wants to make its strong presence felt not only in Hyderabad but in all districts.

Oral instructions were issued to party leaders to make cash and other donations for setting up pandals by youth associations, colony associations etc. They were also asked to hold 'anna danams' and other social service activities for 11-days.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, TRS MLA from Quthbullapur constituency, K.P. Vivekanand said, "BJP leaders just resort to publicity stunts at pandals to garner attention during Ganesh festival celebrations to gain political mileage. They don't extend any financial assistance for setting up pandals or undertake any social service activities. They just project themselves as 'true Hindus' without doing anything. But the TRS helps various associations to set up pandals, extends financial support and undertake social service activities. I would donate Rs 15 lakh for pandals this time in my constituency for these activities."

TRS MLA from Khairatabad constituency, Danam Nagender, said, "The Khairatabad Ganesh in my constituency attracts national attention. Every day one VIP or VVIP visits Khairatabad Ganesh for darshan. Due to Covid, there was not much activity in the last two years. But this year, the situation is back to normal. TRS leaders and cadres will take active part at all Ganesh pandals in the constituency this year by undertaking various social service activities. I myself will visit a dozen pandals every day and take part in community pujas."

