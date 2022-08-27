TRS calls BJP Warangal meeting a flop

Dayakar Rao also said the BJP was fomenting communal divide and differences for political gains, and the TRS would not remain silent in the face of such activities in Telangana. — DC Image

WARANGAL: The TRS on Saturday described the BJP meeting in Warangal as an “utter flop”, with minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, in a late evening press meet,

criticising BJP president J.P. Nadda for “speaking lies, and a directionless

speech which reflected the aimless Praja Sangrama Yatra.”

There were no crowds at the public meeting and against the claim that one

lakh people would come, only around 20,000 to 30,000 turned up, Dayakar

claimed, adding that even those who came barely had any reaction to the

speeches.

“There was nothing new in what Nadda said and his claims of liberating

Telangana. What is required is an India free from BJP. We are ready for

that,” he said. Dayakar Rao also said the BJP was fomenting communal divide

and differences for political gains, and the TRS would not remain silent in

the face of such activities in Telangana.

He said both Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP TS president Bandi

Sanjay Kumar too trotted out lies.