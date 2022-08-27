TRS calls BJP Warangal meeting a flop

WARANGAL: The TRS on Saturday described the BJP meeting in Warangal as an “utter flop”, with minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, in a late evening press meet,
criticising BJP president J.P. Nadda for “speaking lies, and a directionless
speech which reflected the aimless Praja Sangrama Yatra.”
There were no crowds at the public meeting and against the claim that one
lakh people would come, only around 20,000 to 30,000 turned up, Dayakar
claimed, adding that even those who came barely had any reaction to the
speeches.
“There was nothing new in what Nadda said and his claims of liberating
Telangana. What is required is an India free from BJP. We are ready for
that,” he said. Dayakar Rao also said the BJP was fomenting communal divide
and differences for political gains, and the TRS would not remain silent in
the face of such activities in Telangana.
He said both Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP TS president Bandi
Sanjay Kumar too trotted out lies.