No need for YSRC to create ruckus in Kuppam: Ambati Rambabu

Published Aug 27, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu
VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu claimed on Friday that the YSR Congress had no plans to organise attacks on Chandrababu Naidu and the government has no objection to the increase in security cover for the former CM.

Notably, the Union Government had raised Naidu’s security to 12+12 NSG level with immediate effect.

Addressing a press meet here, the minister said Telugu Desam activists carried out the attacks on YSRC cadres but Naidu immediately started a false campaign against the YSRC through his friendly media. Responding to the increase in Naidu’s security, he said Naidu might have asked for more security cover for him. The YSRC had nothing to do with the attacks, he said.

The minister said ever since the YSRC came to power, Chandrababu has been losing every election. “He was elected MLA from Kuppam for 33 years and worked as CM for 14 years. He also served as a minister, but never tried to develop Kuppam.”

He said Chandrababu was accusing CM Jagan of doing injustice to Kuppam. “This is to provoke the people but they are aware about the development for the region in the past three years.”

