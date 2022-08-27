Munugode bypoll: TPCC proposes two names to AICC

HYDERABAD: In its bid to be ready for the Munugode byelection, senior TPCC leaders are carrying out an intense scrutiny to select the right candidate in their bid to retain the constituency.

A seven-member strategy and campaign committee for Munugode Assembly constituency selected two names — Palvai Sravanthi and Chelamalla Krishna Reddy.

Many leaders sought the leadership to go in for a candidate from the backward classes community which is in a majority in the constituency.

"During byelections held in Karnataka, we picked up a BC candidate and that proved to be the winner. A similar strategy is being mooted for Munugode but a decision to this effect is yet to be taken," party sources said.

Further, the sources said that names of Sravanthi and Krishna Reddy had been sent to AICC, which would take the final call on the issue.

Sravanthi, who comes from a political family, is actively touring the constituency. Krishna Reddy, who is a realtor, enjoys good vibes with TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy.