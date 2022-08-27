  
Nation Politics 27 Aug 2022 Employees to lay sie ...
Nation, Politics

Employees to lay siege to AP CM’s house on September 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Aug 27, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 2:02 am IST
Having witnessed success with Chalo Vijayawada, employee leaders have now called for gherao of CM’s residence and the Millennium March. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as then Leader of Opposition, promised to abolish CPS and restore OPS after coming into power. But it is turning out to be tough and non-feasible due to AP’s financial condition. — DC File Image
 Having witnessed success with Chalo Vijayawada, employee leaders have now called for gherao of CM’s residence and the Millennium March. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as then Leader of Opposition, promised to abolish CPS and restore OPS after coming into power. But it is turning out to be tough and non-feasible due to AP’s financial condition. — DC File Image

VIJAYAWADA: Despite all its efforts, AP government has failed in clearing fears of its employees with regard to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). As a result, lakhs of employees are readying to hold their Millennium March and gherao the residence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on
September 1.

A group of ministers including Botsa Satyanaryana and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy held several rounds of talks with leaders of various unions and associations. But the latter have refused to budge from their demand of restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

State government employees had earlier too called for Chalo Vijayawada Millennium March on February 2 this year over the same issue. It turned out to be a big success, as police did not take any serious measures to restrain the march. It led to the transfer of the then DGP. 

Having witnessed success with Chalo Vijayawada, employee leaders have now called for gherao of CM’s residence and the Millennium March.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, as then Leader of Opposition, promised to abolish CPS and restore OPS after coming into power. But it is turning out to be tough and non-feasible due to AP’s financial condition.

Incidentally, the new Contributory Pension Scheme was started by central government from January 1, 2004. Erstwhile Telugu Desam government started implementing it from September 1, 2004. Many protests and agitations had been held during the period for abolition of CPS. But they remained in vain.

Jagan Mohan Reddy government has tried to find a way out by proposing Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) with benefits similar to the Old Pension Scheme. Employees were to get a guaranteed pension of 33 percent of the last drawn basic pay. It enabled an employee to assess the amount of pension in advance, so that s/he could plan his future financially. Market conditions would have no influence on the pension under GPS, leaving no chance for reduction in pension in future. But GPS found no favour with employee unions.

AP United Teachers Federation (AP UTF) president N. Venkateswarlu and secretary K.S.S. Prasad accused police of already imposing restrictions on teachers like never before in history to foil the Millennium March on September 1. Department heads have also denied any leaves during the next 10 days.

UTF leaders maintain that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to cancel CPS and implement OPS. He should do so, even though it is more than three-and-a-half years since he has become the Chief Minister.

...
Tags: contributory pension scheme (cps), old pension scheme (ops), teachers millennium march, chalo vijayawada agitation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

In June, RTC Visakhapatnam recorded an occupancy ratio of 72 per cent and earned Rs 1.3 crore per day. (DC File)

Inauspicious days till Nov ahead for APSRTC

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Gadkari assures NH along Macherla, Narasaraopet

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy — DC Image/C. Narayanra Rao

Naidu getting jittery about losing Kuppam, says Peddireddy

BJP national president J.P. Nadda in Warangal. (DC)

Telangana, corruption capital of India: Nadda



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP president Nadda interacts with former cricketer Mithali Raj in Hyderabad

Former Women's Cricket Captain Mithali Raj meets BJP President JP Nadda (Photo: Mithali Raj Twitter)

We will force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI file image)

Ghulam Nabi leaves Congress, to form own party in J&K soon

A file photo of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Image: PTI)

BJP weakening regional parties in states: Dipankar Bhattacharya

File photo of CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya. (Photo: ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs to discuss 'poaching' attempts by BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->