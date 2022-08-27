  
Centre misusing ED, CBI to target Oppn leaders: Harish

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 27, 2022, 1:01 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2022, 7:44 am IST
A file photo of Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Image: DC)
 A file photo of Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Finance minister T. Harish Rao lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre accusing it of misusing Central investigation agencies like the CBI and ED to target Opposition parties. He alleged that the BJP government had been confined to harassing Opposition parties and threw administration to the winds.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Harish Rao took strong exception to BJP leaders issuing statements to media that the CBI would soon issue notices to TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in ‘Delhi liquor scam’.

“How come the BJP leaders knew in advance that the CBI would issue notices to Kavitha? Either the CBI should have told them in advance or the CBI should be acting as per the directions of the BJP. This proves that BJP leaders are using CBI and other investigating agencies," he said.

Harish Rao questioned why the CBI and the ED were not conducting raids in Karnataka when contractors in that state were openly giving statements that they needed to pay 40 per cent bills to ruling party leaders to get their bills cleared from the government.

“The Central investigation agencies dare not touch them in Karnataka because it is a BJP-ruled state. But in Opposition-ruled states, they undertake raids every other day,” he added.

Harish Rao cautioned people to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to communal forces. People should debate what the TRS did for Telangana and what the BJP did in the last eight years. "Our focus is welfare of people and development of the state. BJP's focus is whipping up religious passion to gain votes. This will lead to division in society and violence, hitting investments, jobs and development. People should be careful about divisive forces," he urged.

Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), finance minister harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


