Nation, Politics

BJP public meeting in Warangal today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 27, 2022, 10:01 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2022, 10:08 am IST
The public meeting will be addressed by BJP president J.P. Nadda. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP, after an anxious few days, is all set to hold on Saturday yet another large public meeting, this time in Warangal, to mark the culmination of the third phase of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangram Yatra.

The public meeting will be addressed by BJP president J.P. Nadda. This will be the second time Nadda will be addressing a public meeting in Telangana in less than two months. It was only in the first week of July that Nadda addressed a public meeting in Hyderabad marking the conclusion of the BJP’s national executive meeting in the city. At that meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the star speaker.

The meeting at Warangal comes at a juncture when state BJP is claiming that it is being victimised, and anything and everything was being thrown at it by the TRS government to obstruct Sanjay’s padayatra, and even the public meeting on Saturday. It also comes in the wake of the controversial video in which offensive remarks were allegedly made against Prophet Mohammed by party MLA T. Raja Singh.

Also to be present at the meeting will be Sunil Bansal, the party national general secretary recently appointed to oversee organisational affairs of Telangana BJP, Tarun Chugh, the other party general secretary overseeing political affairs of the party, among a galaxy of other party leaders from the state.

Nadda is scheduled to meet with actor Nithin and cricketer Mithali Raj at Novotel Hotel in Hyderabad before returning to Delhi in the evening. It may be recalled that on August 21, Union home minister Amit Shah, after addressing a public meeting at Munugode, had met with actor Jr NTR, also at the same hotel.

