BJP president Nadda interacts with former cricketer Mithali Raj in Hyderabad

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 27, 2022, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2022, 4:24 pm IST
Former Women's Cricket Captain Mithali Raj meets BJP President JP Nadda (Photo: Mithali Raj Twitter)
HYDERABAD: BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday interacted with former cricketer Mithali Raj in Hyderabad during his one-day visit to Telangana.

BJP sources said the meeting is part of an outreach effort of the party.

"Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03. It was humbling to note her appreciation about the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi.

"She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji," Nadda tweeted.

The BJP president interacted with Mithali Raj, who recently announced retirement from international cricket, ahead of a public meeting at Warangal to mark the conclusion of the third phase of 'padayatra' of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Tags: mithali raj, bjp president j.p. nadda, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


-->