Owaisi dares Modi to stop Chinese bulldozers in Arunachal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 27, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 1:58 am IST
 Owaisi took a jibe at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and states where bulldozers were used for demolishing houses by calling them ‘illegal constructions’. — PTI

Hyderabad: Referring to reports that China has ventured deep into Indian territory near Arunachal Pradesh, MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the Centre immediately convene a Parliament session to discuss the potential crisis.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Owaisi took a jibe at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and states where bulldozers were used for demolishing houses by calling them ‘illegal constructions’, following
communal disturbances. “Where are those bulldozer lovers? Those who run
bulldozers on the weak should have guts to seize the bulldozers that have
entered from China,” he said.

Responding to questions on India’s preparedness in the event of a war,
Owaisi referred to a report on preparedness by Major General B.C. Khanduri
(retd) who highlighted India’s capabilities.

Answering questions over the Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh’s episode, he felt
that there was a conspiracy to damage peace and dent the city’s image. On
former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from the Congress, he opined
that time would tell how beneficial it would be for Jammu and Kashmir’s
politics.

...
