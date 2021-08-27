Nation Politics 27 Aug 2021 Telugu Desam demands ...
Nation, Politics

Telugu Desam demands speedier trials of CBI, ED cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 27, 2021, 8:10 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2021, 8:24 am IST
Over 138 CBI and ED cases pertaining to Andhra Pradesh were in various stages for over a decade
Ramakrishnudu asserted that true democracy would flourish only when criminals were restrained from exercising undue influence in politics. — PTI
 Ramakrishnudu asserted that true democracy would flourish only when criminals were restrained from exercising undue influence in politics. — PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Thursday said that democracy would be in great danger if people's representatives involved in criminal cases were allowed to escape from timely court trials and punishments for years together.

Over 138 CBI and ED cases pertaining to Andhra Pradesh were in various stages for over a decade. Amicus Curiae Vijay Hansaria has provided to the Supreme Court these startling facts as reported by the Registrar General of AP High Court, he added.

 

Ramakrishnudu asserted that true democracy would flourish only when criminals were restrained from exercising undue influence in politics. It was a welcome sign that there would be a speedier trial in the CBI and ED cases involving people's representatives from now on. If trials into these cases were further delayed, it would pose a threat to the very existence of democratic values, he said.

TD decries anti-Aziz charges: Telugu Desam minority leaders appealed to the collector KVN Chakradhar Babu to order a CID probe into allegations leveled by ruling party leaders that former mayor and TD leader SK Abdul Aziz had collected Rs 1.50 crore for allotting Wakf land to D-Mart shopping mall and about alleged irregularities in dargah works when Aziz was Nellore mayor.

 

Addressing the media after submitting a representation to the collector here on Thursday, minority leaders took a dig at ruling party leaders for maligning the image of Aziz.

Khaja Vali and Jaffar Sharif said some insignificant leaders from minorities’ community enjoyed the blessings of Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy. Party leaders Sabir Khan, Zia Ul Haque, Jaffar Mohiuddin, Maulana Aziz and others were present.

‘Clear dues to artistes’: Meanwhile, PCC working President Dr. N. Tulasi Reddy asked the government to pay the pending dues of Rs 23.17 crore to folk artists, who were used in publicity campaigns of government programmes from August 1, 2018, to January 31, 2019.

 

Speaking to reporters at Vempalli, he appealed to the Chief Minister to provide timely assistance to all those artists, who are leading an impoverished life. He reminded the government that it still had to pay Rs 11.07 crore to them and another Rs 12.10 crore to Nandi drama performers for the period August 2018 to August 2019.

...
Tags: yanamala ramakrishnudu, people's representatives court trials, cbi and ed cases of andhra pradesh, threat to democracy, td leader sk abdul aziz, allotting wakf land to d-mart shopping mall, sarvepalli legislator kakani govardhan reddy, pcc working president dr. n. tulasi reddy, aid to working folk artistes, nandi drama performers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 27 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Health workers collect swab samples from corporation employees for Covid-19 tests in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)

COVID-19 transmission within homes is on the rise: Kerala health minister

In the last two years, the government raised Rs 56,000 crore additionally, he said, and added that as the state required Rs 5,500 crore to meet wages and pension bills per month and Rs 3,500 crore for debt service. — PTI

Veerraju seeks white paper on AP’s financial status

The Malabar series of maritime exercises began in 1992 as a joint US-Indian naval exercise. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)

Quad nations begin Malabar exercises

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)

West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI registers 9 FIRs, sets up 4 SITs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Supreme Court faults top cops for being master’s voice

Supreme Court. (PTI)

PM Modi chairs UNSC meeting, takes aim at China, raises maritime security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa has done good work

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Sonia's sonic call for Opposition unity

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi after paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Assam says Mizoram tried to construct bridge in its territory, stopped

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->