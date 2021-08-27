KTR lashes out at Bandi, Revanth

Rama Rao said Sanjay's ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Saturday is aimed at identifying the Central government assets in the state and report to Prime Minister Modi “so that he can sell those assets under his "Becho India scheme". — Twitter

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao has lashed out at BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy over their recent words and deeds.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Rama Rao said Sanjay's ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Saturday is aimed at identifying the Central government assets in the state and report to Prime Minister Modi “so that he can sell those assets under his Becho India scheme."

The minister said Revanth Reddy was "Chandrababu’s benami" in TS, referring to TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu. “Naidu took the state Congress as a franchisee and is operating through Revanth since the TD is dead in Telangana.”

Rama Rao said the Centre has put up the land of South Central Railway in Moula Ali for sale and “Sanjay wants to identify more such assets in TS during his padayatra and report to the PM.”

"The TS government has repeatedly requested the Centre to allot some portion of the railway's Moula Ali lands to build 2BHK houses for the poor. It did not grant this request. Today, it has put up those lands for sale. This shows the BJP has no concern for the poor. It is only interested in making money by selling government assets to private players," Rama Rao alleged.

The TRS working president said Sanjay must, during his padayatra, see for himself how the TRS government has developed villages and towns. "You will see clean and green cities and towns, CC roads, 24x7 power, welfare schemes etc. I am sure you will feel ashamed that no BJP-ruled state has taken up such programmes. Please tell your party high command about these programmes and ask them to implement these in all states," Rama Rao suggested.

Referring to Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao said, "Everyone knows who is behind Revanth and the abusive language he used against the CM and the TRS every day. He acts as per the directions of Chandrababu."

Rama Rao justified minister Malla Reddy's use of abusive language against Revanth and Newton's Law that, "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction."

"TRS leaders and cadre showed patience despite the Opposition parties using derogatory language against the CM for the past seven years. But there is a limit for everything. Revanth abused Malla Reddy at a public meeting and Malla Reddy has given him back," Rao said.