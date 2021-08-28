Revanth Reddy questions CM silence on Malla Reddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy asked why Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was not initiating action against labour minister Ch. Malla Reddy for his alleged land grab activities.

The Chief Minister had removed deputy chief minister T. Rajaiah and health minister Etala Rajendar citing similar irregularities. Why not remove Malla Reddy from the Cabinet, he asked on Friday.

“Do rules and justice apply differently to different individuals,” the Congress leader asked as he spoke to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here.

The Congress leader said he has evidence of land grabbing by minister Malla Reddy. “I will submit all details through media or government agencies if the state government is ready to initiate action against the minister,'' he said.

Malla Reddy has declared that he is possessing around 600 acres of land. Why not take action against him under the land ceiling norms, Revanth Reddy asked.

Giving details, Revanth Reddy said that in Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, the old records of survey number 650 showed a land size of 22 acres and 20 guntas. Now, it has increased to 33 acres and 22 guntas. In this, the minister’s brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy possessed 16 acres and he gifted it to an educational society owned by minister Malla Reddy, he explained.

He added: “By submitting these land details, Malla Reddy got a private university established there. How can the extent of a plot of land increase at different times? The secret behind this should be explained to the people of Telangana,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said that in Jawaharnagar, minister Malla Reddy has constructed a private hospital on five acres of government land and produced forged documents to get the sanction. “The National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC) has banned Malla Reddy’s educational institutions, citing irregularities,” he said.

If the state government is fair in its dealings, it should verify the land and construction details submitted by the minister to the NAAC and check what taxes are being paid by him to the municipality, the Congress chief said.

Reacting to a poll challenge hurled at him by the minister, Revant said he had already won against Malla Reddy’s son in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy in Medchal LS poll, and there is no meaning in resigning the MP seat and contesting against the minister. “If KCR resigns from Gajwel constituency, I am ready to face him there in a re-election,” Revanth said.

He said the Congress is ready for midterm elections in the state if such a scenario arose any time.

The Congress president said the Chief Minister and his son K.T. Rama Rao achieved their present positions after serving the Telugu Desam president Chandrababu Naidu in the past. “KTR should first change his borrowed name before blaming me as a benami of Chandrababu,” he suggested.

He asked why Rama Rao went to Goa recently in secrecy. ”Was it an official tour or a private visit,” he asked.

Revanth Reddy said the Enforcement Directorate exposed the TRS government’s apathy towards drugs cases in the state.

TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi, general secretary Harkara Venugopal, former Union minister Balram Naik, Manavatha Roy, Medchal DCC president Nandikanti Sridhar and others were present.