156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Politics 27 Aug 2020 Sino-Indian crisis m ...
Nation, Politics

Sino-Indian crisis most serious since 1962: MEA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Aug 27, 2020, 11:02 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2020, 11:09 am IST
India has also mobilised a significant number of troops with heavy weaponry near the borders in response to the Chinese military build-up
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (ANI photo)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (ANI photo)

The current crisis in Sino-Indian relations “is surely the most serious situation after 1962”, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has told a news website, while acknowledging that “the quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is also unprecedented”. The EAM also said that the “difficulties” in Sino-Indian ties “may well undermine” the Asian Century.

The two countries had fought a border war in 1962. The EAM’s comments come amid continued Chinese military intransigence in withdrawing to the positions of April this year in the Ladakh sector. The EAM’s remarks also seems at odds with recent comments made by Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong who had described the deadly Galwan valley clash in mid-June between troops of the two sides in the Ladakh sector as a “brief moment from the perspective of history”.

 

 In an interview to a news website ahead of the formal launch of his book—“The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World”, EAM Jaishankar said, “This is surely the most serious situation after 1962. In fact, after 45 years, we have had military casualties on this border. The quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the LAC is also unprecedented.”

Mr. Jaishankar added, “I am not minimising either the seriousness or the complex nature of the current situation. Naturally, we have to do what it takes to secure our borders. ... But when it comes to finding a solution, this must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings. And not attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally. ... That is why we tell the Chinese side clearly that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are the basis for the relationship.”

 

It may be recalled that India has also mobilised a significant number of troops with heavy weaponry near the borders with China in response to the Chinese military build-up. India is also clear that it will not agree to any unilateral change of the LAC by China.

The EAM further remarked, “What I have said is that the ability of India and China to work together could determine the Asian Century. But their difficulties in doing so may well undermine it.” But he also pointed out that previous military stand-offs between the two sides in the past decade “were resolved through diplomacy”.

 

...
Tags: india-china border, 1962 sino-indian border war, ladakh standoff, dr. s. jaishankar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational image

Security beefed up around secretariat after fire triggers protests

Fake news menace in India.

Fake news more dangerous than paid news; media must follow self-regulation: Javadekar

Representational image

Tamil Nadu students exempted from exam arrears

Representational image

Tamil Nadu govt urged to resume metro rail services



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Government's unpreparedness alarming: Rahul on COVID vaccine access strategy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that a fair and inclusive COVID-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. (PTI Photo)

Crucial CWC meet begins, leadership issue tops agenda

With Sonia Gandhi hinting at stepping down from the interim president post, a question mark hangs over who will be chosen president. — PTI file photo

DMK alleges AYUSH secy asked non-Hindi participants to leave meeting

DMK chief MK Stalin (PTI)

Stalin wants NEET, JEE put off

Representational Image

Rahul's backroom control and inaccessibility caused dissent in Congress

Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham