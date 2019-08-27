With 3 deputies, will BS Yediyurappa have his way?

Bengaluru: In a first in the state’s political history, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appointed three deputy chief ministers—Govind Karjol, Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan and Laxman Savadi—giving in to a diktat from the party’s central leadership to create these posts as part of the strategy to groom second-line leadership, on Monday.

Of these three DCMs, Mr Karjol and Mr Savadi were allocated plum portfolios of public works and transport respectively while Dr Ashwathnarayan will head ministries of higher education, IT & BT. Some of the powerful portfolios, however, have been assigned to senior ministers Jagadish Shettar (industries), Basavaraj Bommai (home), R Ashok (revenue) and K.S. Eshwarappa (rural development and panchayat raj) respectively. Independent legislator H Nagesh will head the excise

ministry. With today’s appointment of three DCMs, Mr Yediyurappa has bettered the record held by Mr Jagadish Shettar in 2012 when he was assisted by two DCMs—Mr Ashok and Mr Eshwarappa.

Sources said Mr Yediyurappa had no option but to fall in line with thinking of central leadership while appointing a SC leader, a Vokkaliga leader and a Lingayat leader, the same sub-sect of Ganigas to which Yediyurrappa belongs. The CM reportedly tried in vain to convince central leaders against appointment of three DCMs, in particular the elevation of Mr Savadi, as the latter belongs to the same sub-sect of Lingayats. Besides, Mr Savadi is not a MLA or MLC. "It is almost clear that three DCMs are being appointed to have some control over Mr Yediyurappa and his style of functioning, as also aimed at strengthening the party organisation in the state," sources added.

Sources said Yediyurappa will hold key portfolios including finance, power, food and civil supplies, Irrigation, Urban Development, Bengaluru Development and related affairs.