Nation Politics 27 Aug 2019 RBI Governor obligin ...
Nation, Politics

RBI Governor obliging and pliant: Congress leader Anand Sharma

ANI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 9:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 9:19 pm IST
He said the decision of RBI was ‘a confirmation of what the party had been forewarning about the state of the economy.’
‘The Government is in a position to intimidate any authority, any institution and here there is obliging, pliant RBI Governor who has done what none of his predecessors was willing to do,’ said Sharma but without naming Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘The Government is in a position to intimidate any authority, any institution and here there is obliging, pliant RBI Governor who has done what none of his predecessors was willing to do,’ said Sharma but without naming Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday slammed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das over the central bank's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, saying an "obliging, pliant" RBI Governor has done what none of his predecessors was willing to do.

Congress leader Anand Sharma, who addressed a press conference at the party headquarters here, said the RBI has taken an unprecedented decision of transferring its entire surplus in one go to the government.

 

"The Government is in a position to intimidate any authority, any institution and here there is obliging, pliant RBI Governor who has done what none of his predecessors was willing to do," said Sharma but without naming Das.

He said the decision of RBI was "a confirmation of what the party had been forewarning about the state of the economy."

Sharma said after the transfer from the RBI, there is nothing more for the bank to transfer because they have touched a red line.

"Tomorrow, if you have a global economic crisis, the RBI has no room left to intervene and help the Indian economy. This is how grave the situation is," he said.

The Congress leader said except the Bimal Jalan committee, "which was set up after the government pressurised and pushed the Reserve Bank to give a part of its Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB)", the suggestion to part with the RBI's reserves was resisted by former Governors including Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel.

He said the CRB has been brought to the minimal level. "Below that you cannot go because RBI's own standing as a central bank will collapse," he said, adding that the decision will have catastrophic consequences.

"The Central government has done it out of sheer desperation. Its policies have brought the economy to ruin. Our GDP is continuously falling," he said.

...
Tags: shaktikanta das, anand sharma, rbi governor, payout, rbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

In its suspension letter, the DGCA said that the pilot

SpiceJet pilot suspended for 6 months for runway incursion

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC to hear batch of pleas on scrapping of Article 370, related issues on Wednesday

The terrorists had kidnapped the two from their residential Dohkas in Nageberan area yesterday. (Photo: ANI)

J&K: Terrorists abduct and kill 2 civilians in Pulwama

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Inappropriate on part of RBI to transfer funds to centre: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to reporters in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

Want entrepreneurs to carry on business without a worry: FM

'Whatever be the size- small, medium, micro, nano or large entrepreneurs of this country, we want them to carry on with their business without a worry,' she said at the beginning of the address. (Photo: ANI)

Extend compensation to flood victims in Wayanad: Rahul to Centre, Kerala govt

Earlier today, the lawmaker wrote letters to Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari seeking help to rehabilitate flood-hit Wayanad. (Photo: ANI)

Porn row returns to haunt L S Savadi as he takes up helm of K’taka deputy CM

‘I was watching the video clip of how a woman was raped by four people to know about the incident and prepare for a discussion on the ill-effects of a rave party in Udupi recently,’ Laxman Sangappa Savadi explained. (Photo: ANI)

‘Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya’: Shatrughan Sinha lauds PM Modi after Trump meet at G7

Earlier, Sinha had called PM Modi's Independence Day speech ‘extremely courageous, well-researched and thought-provoking’. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham