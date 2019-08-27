Porn row returns to haunt L S Savadi as he takes up helm of K’taka deputy CM

‘I was watching the video clip of how a woman was raped by four people to know about the incident and prepare for a discussion on the ill-effects of a rave party in Udupi recently,’ Laxman Sangappa Savadi explained. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday appointed three deputy chief ministers in the state, namely Govind Makthappa Karajol, Dr Ashwath Narayan CN and Laxman Sangappa Savadi. Barely a after the appointments, one is already embroiled in controversy, reported Hindustan Times.

As Laxman Savadi vowed to make BJP stronger and bring good name to B S Yediyurappa’s government, TV channels flashed a February 8, 2012 footage where he is allegedly shown watching porn while the assembly session was on.

According to a 2012 Hindustan Times report, “a Camera crew of TV channels filmed (then) cooperation minister Lakshmana V Savadi watching porn clips on his cellphone and women and child development minister CC Patil peeping in during a discussion in the House”.

“After local TV channels began airing the footage, Savadi reportedly blocked power supply in his constituency, Athani, in north Karnataka. He said later, ‘I was watching the video clip of how a woman was raped by four people to know about the incident and prepare for a discussion on the ill-effects of a rave party in Udupi recently. I do not have the cheap mentality to see pornographic visuals,’” Hindustan Times reported.

The two ministers resigned a week later to save ‘their party’s image’.

This time, seven years later, Patil and Savadi are both back in the cabinet. “National and state leaders made me deputy Chief Minister, they have shown faith in me. I will make the party stronger and bring good name to the government. I did not ask for this post, senior leaders gave it to me, I accepted it,” he said while speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Tuesday.