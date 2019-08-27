Nation Politics 27 Aug 2019 K'taka: Cong le ...
Nation, Politics

K'taka: Cong leader Ivan D'Souza expresses anger over appointment of 3 deputy CMs

ANI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 1:45 pm IST
K’taka CM Yediyurappa appointed Govind Makthappa Karajol, Ashwath Narayan CN, Laxman Sangappa Savadi as deputy chief ministers.
‘I believe that this decision is not taken by CM but by RSS. Direction of distributing portfolios have come from Nagpur,’ he said. (Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Congress legislator Ivan D'Souza on Tuesday expressed anger over the appointment of three deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka saying, "this government is against the verdict of the people."

Speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, the Congress leader said, "This is the first time in the history of Karnataka that three deputy Chief Ministers have been appointed. I believe that this decision is not taken by B S Yediyurappa but by the RSS. The direction of distributing the portfolios have come from Nagpur. This government is against the verdict of the people."

 

Yesterday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appointed Govind Makthappa Karajol, Ashwath Narayan CN and Laxman Sangappa Savadi as the deputy chief ministers. Notably, Laxman Savadi is not an elected MLA or MLC but has been appointed as one of the deputy chief ministers.

Ivan D'Souza also expressed disappointment over former chief minister Jagadish Shettar being given the post of a cabinet minister and stated: "he must resign if he has self-respect."

"If former Chief Jagdish Shettar has any self-respect he should resign and leave the government. How can he work under his juniors. If you are working for the people, you should have self-confidence. He must come out and resign," he said.

...
Tags: yediyurappa, karnataka, deputy chief ministers, bjp, rss
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


