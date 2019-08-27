Nation Politics 27 Aug 2019 Delhi trips are stri ...
Delhi trips are strict no for K Chandrasekhar Rao for now

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Aug 27, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Mr Rao kept off the Niti Aayog governing council meeting on June 15, which was chaired by Mr Modi.
K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has avoided meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after they were re-elected for their second terms, even as he has tweaked the way in which he wants to deal with the Centre.

While he did not call on Mr Modi after the election results, he also did not take other opportunities to meet the Prime Minister.

 

Mr Rao kept off the Niti Aayog governing council meeting on June 15, which was chaired by Mr Modi. At that time, it was stated that the Chief Minister was busy with the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project.

Mr Rao skipped the meeting of Chief Ministers and party presidents that Mr Modi had called to discuss the idea of ‘One nation, One election’.

He deputed party working president K.T. Rama Rao instead.

...
