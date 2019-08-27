Nation Politics 27 Aug 2019 Amit Shah praises Te ...
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah praises Telangana, AP for fight against Maoists

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 27, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 1:42 am IST
The home ministry said 105 districts have Maoist influence of which 35 are totally affected by Maoists.
AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy meets home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. (D. Kamraju)
 AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy meets home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. (D. Kamraju)

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah appreciated Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh for facing the Maoist problem. Mr Shah said the Telugu states stood as a role model in facing the Naxal menace.

He was speaking at a meeting of Chief Ministers of Maoist and left-wing extremism affected states on Monday at Delhi. The Centre and the states resolved to jointly fight left-wing extremism, with Mr Shah declaring that Maoists were against the idea of democracy and would be uprooted.

 

The main agenda of the meeting was security and development in Maoist-affected areas. The Centre is planning to constitute a coordination committee at the national level to oversee the increase of infrastructure in the affected areas.

The meeting was attended by AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana state Deputy Chief Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali apart from other Chief Ministers. The home ministry gave a Powerpoint presentation about the situation in all the affected districts. The ministry said 105 districts have Maoist influence of which 35 are totally affected by Maoists. The home ministry said that among the 35 affected districts, the Maoists were present in large numbers in 10.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said AP and TS had successfully controlled Maoists. In TS, Bhupalpally, Mahbuba-bad, Kohtagudem, Kha-mmam, Manchiryal the Maoists were trying to register presence, as also in the north costal and East Godavari districts.

...
Tags: amit shah, naxal, maoist
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court

Telangana moves Supreme Court on encounter case hearing

Doctors state that there is no proper data yet to establish the fact that air pollution can cause mental disorders and these wrongful publications create a lot of confusion.

Hyderabad: ‘No pollution link to bipolar disorder’

Both outpatient and inpatient services as well surgeries will be suspended in all government hospitals in TN tomorrow.

Chennai: Doctors to go on token strike from today

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan administers the oath of office to three new judges..

Three new Telangana high court judges take oath, strength rises to 14



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; find out who

Amy Jackson. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Viral: Raveena Tandon's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' dance with Prabhas is unmissable; watch

Prabhas and Raveena Tandon. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Woman steals stroller from shop, forgets her baby behind

‘I was devastated that someone would leave their child in a store to worry more about stealing a stroller,’ store owner Enelio Ortega said. (Photo: Facebook | @bambibabystore)
 

Bihar violinist raves about PM Narendra Modi's appreciation for music

Ranjan Kumar, a 44-year-old violinist, had received a telephone call from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informing him that he had been chosen for performing at a high-profile event, which would be attended by the Prime Minister. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Neha Dhupia enjoys beach vacation with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mi Power bank 2i review: Super-fast charging in your pocket

The styling of teh Mi Powerbank 2i is very minimal and you get a plain black look all over the device.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR had failed to get PM Modi’s appointment

K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rahul isolated within Congress over stand on Kashmir: BJP

Dharmendra Pradhan's swipe at Gandhi came in response to a question on the former Congress president's constant attack on the government over the situation in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Maharashtra Polls, another NCP MLA set to join Shiv Sena

The state Assembly polls are due in September-October. (Photo: Representational)

Combating naxal menace a joint responsibility of centre and states: Nitish

Speaking at a review meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Kumar warned against the proposed discontinuance of Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) from the next financial year. (Photo: File)

Samajwadi Party dissolves its Delhi unit with immediate effect

The SP, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had contested the national elections under the banner of 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham