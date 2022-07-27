  
Nation Politics 27 Jul 2022 TRS leaders lash out ...
Nation, Politics

TRS leaders lash out at Governor and Etala for criticising KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 27, 2022, 8:38 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 9:44 am IST
Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy took strong exception to the Governor making 'political comments' on the CM.
 Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy took strong exception to the Governor making 'political comments' on the CM. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders on Tuesday lashed out at Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan and BJP MLA Etala Rajendar for their criticism of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking to media personnel in Suryapet, energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy took strong exception to the Governor making 'political comments' on the CM.

"The Governor's comments before the media that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will not enter national politics and that he will not go for early polls are highly objectionable. This is totally uncalled for," said Jagadish Reddy. “There are certain limitations for Governor but she crossed all the limits."

Speaking to mediapersons at TRSLP office in the Assembly premises, TRS MLAs Balka Suman, Guvvala Balaraju, K.P. Vivekanand, Muta Gopal, Jajula Surender, Nomula Bhagat came down heavily on Governor and Etala Rajendar.

"The Governor is behaving like a BJP leader. She converted Raj Bhavan to a centre for political activities,” he alleged. He also hit out at the Governor for making satirical comments on cloudburst targeting CM.

The TRS leader criticised Rajendar for his statement that he would contest from the CM's Gajwel Assembly constituency. "Fearing defeat in Huzurabad, Etala is making tall claims,” Balaraju said. He alleged that Rajendar won from Huzurabad with the help of the Congress.

The TRS leaders condemned Rajendar's statement that several TRS MLAs were in touch with him and they will join the BJP in August.

"The TRS is the ruling party and all the surveys being conducted even by opposition parties clearly state that TRS will come to power in 2023. Who will join BJP which will be confined to single digit seats in the Assembly? The Congress is already dead in Telangana," Vivekanand asked.

...
Tags: trs leaders lash out at dr tamilisai etala
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


