KTR reviews rain situation, keeps officials on toes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 27, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Rama Rao on Wednesday convened a video-conference at Pragathi Bhavan with the senior officials of Maud department and enquired about the rain situation under the GHMC limits. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)
Hyderabad: Minister for municipal administration and urban development (Maud) K.T. Rama Rao, who is recovering from ankle injury following an accidental fall, on Wednesday reviewed the rain and flood situation in municipal corporations and municipalities across the state.

Rama Rao on Wednesday convened a video-conference at Pragathi Bhavan with the senior officials of Maud department and enquired about the rain situation under the GHMC limits. He instructed the officials to be on high alert, periodically assess the situation on a priority basis, and take all necessary precautions to prevent loss of life.

He sought reports from the officials of Maud, GHMC, and HMWS&SB on the rain and flood situation in the state and instructed the officials to prepare a contingency plan in case the rains persisted for a few more days. The Maud minister instructed the officials to pay special attention to run-down and old buildings and launch urgent measures to move people staying in those buildings to safer places while pushing them to accelerate relief and rescue measures in the rain and flood-hit areas.

Additionally, he gave instructions for officials to pay close attention to tanks and lakes that surround towns and to regularly monitor their inflows and outflows in collaboration with the irrigation department. He instructed them to cooperate closely with the police, irrigation, energy, and revenue officials and requested them to place warning signs near culverts and bridges to alert residents wherever there is major flooding.

The minister of municipal administration also gave instructions to use the command control centres established by the GHMC and HMWS&SB extensively for monitoring relief efforts. The commissioner and director of municipal administration were told to continuously assess the situation in all the state's municipalities. Rao further directed the officials to assess the condition of the roads and begin road repairs in municipalities and municipal corporations around the state after the rains cease.

...
