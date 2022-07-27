Demand for more mandals puts TRS leaders in spot

HYDERABAD: Creation of 14 new mandals in various districts by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in less than a week has spurred the demand for creation of more new mandals in districts. Rallies, dharnas, padayatras and other protests are being held in front of mandal revenue offices (MRO), revenue divisional offices (RDO) and district collectorates in several villages and towns across the state, with a demand to declare their village or town as a mandal. Locals are forming ‘Mandala Sadhana Samithi’ in respective areas to hold rallies and dharnas to press their demand.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders in districts are facing the heat with the people questioning their failure in securing new mandals from the Chief Minister when their counterparts in other districts could secure 14 new mandals.

The creation of new mandals in Telangana started with the Chief Minister issuing orders on July 23 creating 13 mandals in nine districts.

The newly-created mandals are Gundumal and Kothapalle in Narayanpet district, Dudyal in Vikarabad district, Kaukuntla in Mahbubnagar district, Alur, Donkeshwar and Salura in Nizamabad district, Serol in Mahabubabad district, Gattuppal in Nalgonda district, Nizampet in Sangareddy district, Dongli in Kamareddy district and Endapalli and Bheemaram in Jagtial district.

On July 26, the Chief Minister issued orders creating one more new mandal ‘Inugurthy’ in Mahabubabad district. This fuelled demand for new mandals in other districts. People in Vallampatla, Galipalli and Repaka villages in Illanthukunta mandal in Karimnagar district held dharnas, bike rallies and padayatras demanding mandal status to their villages.

In Adilabad district, the demand for creating Sonala and Satnala mandals got louder. Villagers held a rally to press their demand. They met TRS Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao and expressed anger over his inability to secure new mandals from the Chief Minister when other TRS ministers and MLAs succeeded. They argued that these proposals were pending with the government for three years.

In Jagtial district, villagers of Mannegudem held a rally before the district collectorate demanding mandal status for their village.

Villagers of Gunjapadugu took out a rally to district collectorate demanding mandal status to their village after Kasipatnam. Villagers

of Garrepalli in the same district held another rally and submitted a representation to the collector demanding mandal status for their village.

The number of mandals in Telangana increased to 608 with the creation of 14 new mandals recently.