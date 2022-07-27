  
Nation Politics 27 Jul 2022 Cong. protests as So ...
Nation, Politics

Cong. protests as Sonia Gandhi appears for ED questioning

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 27, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sits on the road during a protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhawan against ED's interrogation of the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sits on the road during a protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhawan against ED's interrogation of the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Amid strong protests from Congress leaders including party leader Rahul Gandhi and activists, who were later arrested, party president Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case here on Tuesday. Mrs Gandhi, who had been questioned last week too, was examined by ED sleuths for over six hours on Tuesday, and has been called again to the ED office on Wednesday.

Mrs Gandhi drove in with her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka. The questioning was held in two sessions —from 11.15 am till 2.30 pm and then from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm. The ED had an ambulance and doctors in attendance to take care of any medical emergency.

Just before he was detained on a road near Vijay Chowk, Rahul Gandhi said: “India has turned into a police state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behaving like a king.” He sat on the road protesting that he along with a delegation was not being allowed to march up to Rashtrapati Bhavan. After a standoff between him and the police that lasted almost an hour, he along with his colleagues was whisked away in a bus from Vijay Chowk.  

The leaders of several Opposition parties on Tuesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging the “intensifying misuse” of the investigative agencies by the Narendra Modi government against its political opponents and sought her immediate intervention in the matter. The Opposition parties last week rallied behind the Congress and issued a joint statement accusing the Central government of having “unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents”.

The Congress shared Rahul Gandhi’s image alongside a black and white photo from the archives showing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi — his grandmother — on a similar protest. “History repeating,” the party tweeted.

Later, in a tweet, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: “All Congress MPs stopped at Vijay Chowk and prevented from marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Forcibly arrested. Now we are in police buses being taken to a place only PM and HM know where.” At the Congress headquarters too, there was commotion between the Youth Congress leaders and workers and the security personnel deployed there.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, national herald case, enforcement directorate (ed)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

3 TRS MPs among 19 suspended from RS

Kodandaram Nagar colony near Saroornagar Lake inundated due to rains.(Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

Heavy rains lash 13 districts in TS

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC asks if Finance Commission can regulate revenue to states to discourage freebies

To be held criminally responsible, a person must have known what they did during the criminal act and must be told that it was wrong under the law, said Mamta Rajkumar, a city-based activist. — AFP Photo

Jail dept. should reform prisoners: Activists



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC plans action on Mahua amidst Kali remarks row

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha stage a protest demonstration in front of Bowbazar Police Station demanding immediate arrest of TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks on Goddess Kali, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Hoist flag in every home: Modi, Shah

The government has envisioned the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. (PTI Photo)

Mamata suspects foul play in minister arrest after big rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file photo)

BJP picks WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for Vice-President poll

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Dhankhar has been chosen as the BJP-led NDA's candidate for vice-presidential elections in 2022. (PTI Photo)

Presidential Polls: AAP throws its lot with Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->