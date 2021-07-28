TRS government wins Centre's confidence on projects in Telangana

The MPs from Congress and the BJP were seen raising questions in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha frequently on corruption in the TRS government's flagship projects Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha, diversion of Central funds, non-implementation of Central schemes, debt burden of the Telangana government etc. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Opposition Congress and the BJP are receiving setbacks in Parliament while attempting to expose the alleged failures and corruption of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government.

The MPs from Congress and the BJP were seen raising questions in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha frequently on corruption in the TRS government's flagship projects Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha, diversion of Central funds, non-implementation of Central schemes, debt burden of the Telangana government etc. But going by the answers coming from the union ministers, the Centre seemed in favour of the TRS government saying there was no corruption in projects, debt burden is under permissible limits and there is no diversion of Central funds etc.

The official information given by the Centre in Parliament in favour of Telangana government comes in handy for the ruling TRS to counter the Congress’ and the BJP's allegations. This information is being widely circulated on social media platforms by the TRS, stating that "the BJP government at the Centre certified in Parliament that there is no corruption and financial mismanagement by the Telangana government."

On Tuesday, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay raised a question in Lok Sabha on MNREG scheme asking "whether any deviation of MGNREGA funds in Telangana has been reported, if so, the steps taken/being taken by the Union government?". The Centre replied, "No deviation noticed".

On July 26, Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the total number and details of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Telangana that operate from rented buildings and premises and also that have been identified as having inadequate infrastructure and/or teaching facilities..

The Centre replied, "All the 35 KVs in the state of Telangana are functional in permanent buildings constructed by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or buildings provided by the proposing authority. These KVs have adequate infrastructure and teaching facilities."

On July 26, Sanjay Kumar asked whether any deviation of funds from one scheme to other had been identified by the Centre; if so, action considered to be taken against such deviation?". The Centre replied 'no deviation noticed."

On July 22, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy asked whether instances of corruption had come to fore in the ongoing lift irrigation projects of Telangana namely Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Ranga Reddy, whether the government had any plan to order investigation in this matter; whether there had been several instances of leakage from dams of above mentioned irrigation projects.

The Centre replied, "Both Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation projects are being executed by the government of Telangana from their resources. As informed by the state government, no instances of corruption have come to its notice regarding these projects. The government of Telangana has informed that no such instance of leakage from the dams of the above projects has come to its notice."

On July 17 last year, Sanjay Kumar asked whether the state government had followed due procedure in awarding work contracts for construction of Kaleshwaram works. The Centre replied, "As informed by the state government, the package works of the project are awarded duly following the e-procurement tender procedure maintaining full transparency.

When questioned about Telangana's huge debt burden under the TRS regime, the Centre replied in February 2020, "Telangana government’s debt-to-GDP ratio is well within permissible limits. Telangana has the second lowest debt to GDP ratio of 17 per cent among large states in the country."