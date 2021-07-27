Nation Politics 27 Jul 2021 Home minister has &# ...
Home minister has 'failed' country: Rahul on Assam-Mizoram border violence

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2021, 10:42 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 10:46 am IST
Following a territorial dispute, there were clashes along the inter-state border in August 2020 and February this year
Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, alleging that he has "failed" the country by "sowing hatred and distrust" into the lives of people and India is now reaping its "dreadful consequences".

According to officials, at least five Assam Police personnel were killed while defending the "constitutional boundary" of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people injured, including an SP, as the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on Monday.

 

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed. I hope the injured recover soon," Gandhi tweeted, tagging a purported video of the violence.

"HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences," the former Congress chief said.

In a statement on Monday, the Assam government alleged that the Mizoram Police opened fire on its officials and civilians from two dominating high features with automatic weapons, including light machine guns (LMGs).

 

However, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana claimed that the state police responded "spontaneously by firing back" at Assam Police after its 200 personnel forcibly crossed a duty post manned by CRPF personnel and indulged in arson and firing and assaulted unarmed people.

Later, Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and urged them to ensure peace along the disputed border and find an amicable settlement.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

 

Following a territorial dispute, there were clashes along the inter-state border in August 2020 and February this year.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, assam police, border row, territorial dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


