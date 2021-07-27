Nation Politics 27 Jul 2021 Goddess will take ca ...
Goddess will take care of TS through pandemic and drought, says Swarnalatha at Rangam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 27, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 7:26 am IST
Speaking at the concluding event of Bonalu, she predicted that there would be bountiful rain this year
After Swarnalatha invoked the goddess and performed the Rangam in the presence of state minister for animal husbandry Srinivas Yadav, priests expressed the regret that they couldn’t conduct any pooja this year due to the pandemic. — DC
Hyderabad: “People of the state will be taken care of, be it the pandemic or drought-like situations,” said the goddess through the oracle, according to M Swarnalatha.

Swarnalatha made this statement during the Rangam programme at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Monday.

 

After Swarnalatha invoked the goddess and performed the Rangam in the presence of state minister for animal husbandry Srinivas Yadav, priests expressed the regret that they couldn’t conduct any pooja this year due to the pandemic.

Responding to the priests, she told them that the pandemic had caused immense hardships to the people, but their firm belief in her had had the oracle saying: “There will be no harm done to the devotees, as they have put their trust in me.”

 

However, she said the people would find it difficult to handle the copious amounts of rainfall. “I will always be there to protect the people of this state, I will stay here and stand by your side during the trying times,” she said.

Following the predictions, the idol of the goddess was taken out in a procession, with Potharajus and Ghatams alongside. The idol was taken atop an elephant called Menaka.

...
