Basavaraj Bommai elected as Karnataka Chief Minister at BJP legislative party meeting

ANI
Published Jul 27, 2021, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 8:57 pm IST
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar congratulated Bommai on his selection as the new Chief Minister
Visuals from the Karnataka BJP Legislative Party meeting on Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take over as the state chief minister, a day after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa from the top post.

Basavaraj S Bommai will be the next chief minister of Karnataka, announced BJP observer for the state and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a meeting of Karnataka BJP Legislative Party in Bengaluru today.

 

Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy -BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, and Jagadish Shettar were present at the meeting along with party MLAs.

 

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar congratulated Bommai on his selection as the new Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Sri @BSBommai for being selected as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. Congress party and the state hopes that the focus will be back on governance now," Shivakumar tweeted.

BS Yediyurappa, on Monday, tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, ending weeks of speculation over his continuance on the post.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the next CM is sworn in.

 

Stating that nobody pressurised him to resign, Yediyurappa said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

Tags: karnataka chief minister, b. s. yediyurappa, yediyurappa resigns, basavaraj bommai, karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


