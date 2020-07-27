124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,435,894

48,807

Recovered

918,708

31,475

Deaths

32,810

702

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2137231565263494 Delhi1306061148753827 Andhra Pradesh96298463011041 Karnataka96141358381878 Uttar Pradesh66988416411426 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5405941322463 Bihar3891926308249 Rajasthan3643025954624 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2538916793174 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir179209928312 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8349370483 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2787164540 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2176119813 Nagaland13395494 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh88757213 Meghalaya7021355 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Nation Politics 27 Jul 2020
Nation, Politics

Supreme Court allows Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to withdraw appeal

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Sibal told the bench that the appeal had become infructuous as the apex court did not stay the earlier high court order
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to withdraw his appeal against the high court's order asking him to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Speaker C P Joshi, told a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that the Rajasthan High Court had passed a fresh order on July 24 and they were weighing the legal options.

 

While withdrawing the plea, Sibal told the bench that the appeal had become infructuous as the apex court did not stay the earlier high court order passed on July 21 asking the Speaker to defer disqualification proceedings.

"The SLP (special leave petition) is withdrawn with liberty to file a fresh SLP and keeping all grounds open," advocate Sunil Fernandes, who also represents Joshi, said.

The high court had ordered on July 24 maintenance of status quo on the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Pilot.

 

...
Tags: rajasthan politics, kapil sibal
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


