125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Nation Politics 27 Jul 2020 CM Gehlot entitled t ...
Nation, Politics

CM Gehlot entitled to call a session to prove majority: Chidambaram

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2020, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2020, 3:48 pm IST
Placing any obstacle to calling the assembly session would undermine the fundamental basis of a parliamentary democracy, he said
P. Chidambaram (PTI photo)
 P. Chidambaram (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday expressed hope that the President will intervene and instruct the Rajasthan governor to convene a session of the state assembly.

The former Union minister alleged that BJP-appointed governors have violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution and have in the process "gravely impaired" parliamentary democracy, its conventions and traditions.

 

"I sincerely hope that the President will take note of what is happening - the erosion of parliamentary democracy, the erosion of the Constitution, the violation of the Constitution and do what is right in the circumstances," he told a virtual press conference. Chidambaram said the President has the absolute authority to tell the governor that what he is doing is wrong and ask him to call an assembly session.

"I still believe that the President of India can intervene and instruct the governor to convene an assembly session," he said when asked whether the president can directly intervene in the matter.

 

"I hope better counsel will prevail and wise people can instruct the governor that he must summon a session of the assembly," the Congress leader said, noting that the governor has no discretion of his own in the matter.

Chidambaram said if the chief minister, who is accused of not enjoying a majority, wants to prove his majority, he is entitled to call a session at the earliest to prove it. "No one can stand in his way," he said.

"Placing any obstacle to calling the assembly session would undermine the fundamental basis of a parliamentary democracy," he said.

 

...
Tags: chidambaram, rajasthan political crisis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A team of medics provide medicines to the flood-affected people in Morigaon district of Assam

Assam lost 8000 square kilometres of land to erosion since 1951

For the residents of Chellanam, sea erosion, inundation of houses and temporary relocation to relief camps or relatives’ houses are annual affairs during the monsoon

Kerala schoolboy sends SOS to President Kovind as sea erodes his village

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao (ANI photo)

Rahul has not learnt from his mistakes, he has insulted our soldiers again: BJP

File photo shows family members of custodial deaths victims, at Sathankulam in Thoothukudi. PTI photo

Sathankulam victim Jayaraj's daughter gets govt job in Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul has not learnt from his mistakes, he has insulted our soldiers again: BJP

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao (ANI photo)

Delay in convening House session led to constitutional impasse: Ex-law ministers

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during a prayer meeting organised under the 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution' protest against the BJP-led Central government, at a hotel in Jaipur. PTI photo

BJP chief tells Maharashtra unit to beef up IT cell

BJP president J P Nadda a three-point programme should be started by the state BJP's IT cell. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court allows Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to withdraw appeal

Supreme Court of India

Why wait for Sept: Uddhav dares BJP to topple his government now

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also rejected criticism that bureaucracy has an upper hand in his government. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham