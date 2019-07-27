Nation Politics 27 Jul 2019 Give 'outer sup ...
Nation, Politics

Give 'outer support' to BJP: JD(S) MLAs suggest Kumaraswamy

ANI
Published Jul 27, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 11:14 am IST
BS Yeddyurappa took charge as Chief Minister on Friday, hours after he was sworn in by Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Bengaluru: A section of Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs have suggested former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to give "outer support" to the new BJP government in Karnataka, JD(S) leader GT Devegowda said on Friday.

Speaking to media here after the JD(S) Legislative Party meeting here at Taj Westend, he said, "We all decided to be intact with the party. Some JD(S) MLAs suggested HD Kumarswamy to give outer support to BJP government and some other MLAs suggested to be in opposition and to strengthen the party."

 

Meanwhile, the disqualified rebel MLAs - Congress' Ramesh L Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli, and Independent MLA R Shankar - will move Supreme Court challenging the decision of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify them.

On Thursday, the three rebel MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker. They were also barred from contesting the by-polls.

The rebel MLAs incurred disqualification as members of 15th State Legislative Assembly under Para 2(1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and under 191(a) of the Constitution of India. They cease to be members of the Assembly till the expiry of the term that is May 23, 2023, the order by the Speaker said.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar had said that the three MLAs - R Shankar (Ranibennur), Ramesh Jharkiholi (Gokak) and Mahesh Kumathalli (Athani) - have incurred disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and the disqualification would last till the end of the term of the Assembly May 23, 2023.

They cannot contest the by-election too, he added.

BS Yeddyurappa took charge as Chief Minister on Friday, hours after he was sworn in by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

The new BJP government in Karnataka will seek a vote of confidence on July 29 in the state Assembly for which a session is being convened.

Tags: kumaraswamy, g t devegowda, jd(s), karnataka crisis, bjp, yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


