Congress rakes up insults to Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Embattled Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan will be asked by Speaker Om Birla to apologise for his sexist remarks against BJP legislator Rama Devi, and if he fails to do so, the Speaker will be authorised to take action against him, sources said.

If Mr Khan made these comments outside Parliament, the police would have come to the woman’s rescue, Union minister Smriti Irani said, urging all parties to rise above political differences and urged Speaker Om Birla to take action.

A member cannot abuse the privilege Parliament gives him to make such comments and get away, the minister said.

After hearing members for nearly an hour, Speaker Om Birla said he would hold a meeting with the leaders of all political parties and take a decision.

Declaring that his party was against any misbehaviour with women, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to his party leader Sonia Gandhi being called an “Italian puppet and daughter of Italy” in the past, which drew strong protests from the treasury benches, who said the issue should not be politicised.

Mr Chowdhury said the person at the centre of the issue should also be heard, referring to Azam Khan. He said the matter could be sent to privilege or ethics committee. He later agreed with the prevailing view that the Speaker should take a call.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wondered why there was a “dilemma” and “hesitation” in taking a stand on the issue, in an apparent dig at the Opposition party, which objected to her remarks.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said either Mr Khan should tender an apology or he should be suspended from the House.

Trinamul member Kalyan Banerjee said a person who does not show respect to women does not know Indian culture.

NCP’s Supriya Sule said she hung her head in shame over Mr Khan’s offensive language and called for strict punishment.

Actor and Trinamul member Mimi Chakraborty, a first-time MP, said whatever happened on Thursday was shameful and cannot be part of her learning exercise.

BJP leader Jaya Prada on Friday slammed Azam Khan for his sexist remarks saying he has insulted the House and he should be disqualified.

Khan, who is known for making controversial statements, had also made objectionable remarks against Jaya Prada during the Lok Sabha polls.

Jaya Prada, who had unsuccessfully contested the general elections against Khan from Rampur, said it is not a new thing for him to make such comments about women.

Khan has an “unhealthy mindset” and one does not know what remarks he will make, the actor-turned-politician said in a statement.

“He does not know that Lok Sabha is a temple to which leaders are elected and take up people's problems. Azam Khan has insulted the House by making indecent comments,” Jaya Prada said.

The House should take action against him for his remarks, the former MP said.