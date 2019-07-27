After MP fiasco, Amit Shah summons 3 BJP leaders

Bhopal: Taking a serious view of July 24 development in which two BJP legislators openly declared support to Kamal Nath government, the party high command has summoned three senior state leaders to get details on it.

Sources said state BJP president Rakesh Singh along with party’s national vice-president and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were summoned by the party’s central leadership to explain why they failed to smell the ‘conspiracy’ by ruling Congress to win over two BJP MLAs to cross vote in favour of a Bill to ensure its passage in the house.

“Mr Singh on Friday rushed to Delhi to submit a report to the party high command detailing the events that led to the July 24 development. He was scheduled to meet BJP working president J.P. Nadda and later Amit Shah on Thursday night.

Mr Chouhan was also scheduled to meet the two Central leaders of the party in the night”, a senior BJP leader here said requesting not to be quoted. In a significant development, the party high command has also summoned senior BJP leader and former minister Narottam Mishra to Delhi apparently to get a report from him on the July 24 development.

Mr Mishra, once known as close confidant of Mr Chouhan, has of late withdrawn from his camp. He was considered alternative to Mr Chouhan to lead the party in MP.

Significantly, the Centre on Friday announced to cover Mr Mishra under X category security. The development has sent confusing signal in the party.

Party sources said factionalism in the state unit of BJP has led to the July 24 incident.

“Factional leaders Chouhan, Singh, Mishra and BJP legislature party leader Gopal Bhargav had devoted hardly any time for the party MLAs leading to widening communication gap betwen them and the legislators.