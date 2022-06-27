TRS failed to control crime in Telangana: Bandi

Sanjay Kumar (in picture) said several TRS leaders are fed up with the family politics in the state and have joined the BJP. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Seeking one chance for the BJP in Telangana, the state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that the government has failed to control crime in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons after welcoming some TRS leaders into the BJP fold, Sanjay Kumar said several TRS leaders are fed up with the family politics in the state and have joined the BJP. “Genuine agitators who fought for Telangana statehood were neglected by the ruling TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members have been encouraging people who betrayed the Telangana movement,” Sanjay Kumar said.

The TRS leaders who joined the BJP on Sunday include Telangana State Minimum Wages Advisory Association chairman Sama Venkat Reddy, Chandanagar former corporator Navata Reddy, All India Banjara Association leader Krishna Naik, Maloth Chandrasekhar, Sangareddy district former counsellor Raju Goud, TS teachers association leaders Nageswar Reddy.

The BJP chief alleged that the TRS government had diverted crores of rupees funds on the pretext of constructing irrigation projects and pushed the state into a debt trap.

"If people want law and order in the state for the safety of the common man and prevent the misuse of funds, there is a need to bring the BJP to power. We seek the support of voters to elect the BJP in ensuing elections," Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.