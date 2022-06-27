TPCC gears up for Agnipath protest today

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will participate in Satyagraha Deeksha at the Malkajgiri crossroads on Monday. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee announced it will hold a ‘satyagraha deeksha’ today at all its 119 Assembly constituency headquarters in the state against the Agnipath armed forces recruitment scheme, in response to a call given by the party’s high command.

The protest will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday and the TPCC has appointed senior leaders, including former MPs, MLAs and MLCs, for coordinating the protest in each segment.

TPCC working president (organisation) B. Mahesh Kumar Goud spoke to the presidents of district Congress committees on Sunday, to mobilise a large number of supporters and pressurise the Central government into withdrawing the scheme.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will participate in Satyagraha Deeksha at the Malkajgiri crossroads on Monday.

Meanwhile, youth Congress state president Shivasena Reddy on Sunday visited the residence of D. Rakesh, who was killed in the protest at Secunderabad Railway Station on June 17. After handing over aid of Rs 1 lakh, he demanded the rollback of the Agnipath scheme.