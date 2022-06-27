  
AIMIM to vote for Sinha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 27, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Owaisi, said Sinha had a telephonic conversation with him and it was decided that the AIMIM would vote for the Opposition candidate
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (file/Twitter)
 Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (file/Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Monday announced that its legislators and MPs will be voting for Yashwant Sinha, the candidate fielded by the Opposition for the presidential elections.

The AIMIM president, Asaduddin Owaisi, said Sinha had a telephonic conversation with him and it was decided that the AIMIM would vote for the Opposition candidate. In all, the AIMIM has 14 legislators from Telangana, Bihar, and Maharashtra, and two MPs including Owaisi.

...
