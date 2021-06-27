Nation Politics 27 Jun 2021 Revanth mulls padaya ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth mulls padayatra; Congress cadres upbeat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 27, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
The new PCC chief also got a shot in the arm with several district leaders and party workers queuing up to extend their solidarity
Newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)
 Newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

HYDERABAD: A. Revanth Reddy, the newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, on Sunday announced his intention to undertake padayatra from Alampur to Adilabad, but left it to the party high command to take a final call and fix the schedule. He will take charge on July 7.

The new PCC chief also got a shot in the arm with several district leaders and party workers queuing up to extend their solidarity. Several veteran leaders who opposed Revanth Reddy’s candidature, directly or indirectly, maintained silence over the decision taken with the final approval of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

 

K. Satyanarayana, president of Karimnagar District Congress Committee, N. Sridhar (Medchal), Dr Vamsi Krishna (Nagarkurnool) Narasimha Reddy (Ranga Reddy) and E Komaraiah (Peddapalli) were among those who called on Revanth Reddy and wished him on his elevation, according to a press release. Former member of Parliament S. Rajaiah, Bellaiah Naik and Addanki Dayakar also met the PCC chief.

Sharing his views with party leaders, Revanth Reddy said he had believed in collective decisions and would never act individually. “The party is supreme and it would guide us the leaders,” he said, adding that it was high time for the workers to convert their hard work into a movement against the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government. “It is absurd on part of TRS leaders to abuse former Chief Ministers N.T. Rama Rao and Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy,” he said.

 

Turning the tables against the TRS and the BJP, the Congress leader sought to know what action the BJP had taken against its leaders who went in a delegation to meet minister K.T. Rama Rao and even entered into an unholy electoral alliance with the TRS in the GHMC Lingojiguda division bypoll. The party (BJP) even set up a committee to probe into the circumstances leading to the meeting with Rama Rao and people were curious to know the outcome, he said adding that the Congress won the Lingojiguda bypoll despite the TRS and the BJP the joining hands.

 

Meanwhile, the appointment of Revanth Reddy created euphoria among the party cadre in several places. “Party workers instantaneously celebrated his appointment by bursting crackers and distributing sweets without any leaders’ involvement,” said Kaushik Reddy, a Congress leader and arch rival of former minister Etala Rajendar.

Echoing his views, but with a caution, Peddapalli DCC president Komaraiah said party cadre developed an emotional connect with Revanth Reddy and were crazy about him for his fight against the Chandrashekar Rao family but his success would largely depend on his ability to take the genuine Congress workers along with him. “If he restricts himself to leaders who like him migrated to the Congress from other parties, mainly Telugu Desam, he would end up as a disaster,” said Komaraiah.

 

 

...
Tags: a. revanth reddy, telangana pradesh congress committee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

In recent months terrorists from Pakistan have been increasingly using drones to drop weapons and drugs across the international border in Jammu and Punjab. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Drone attacks likely to alter threat perception in India

Special security force arrives at Air Force Station after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo:PTI)

Drones set off twin blasts at Jammu airbase, spark scare

As many as 15,558 claims on 53,566 acres of forest land under Podu by tribals were pending with the state government. (DC file photo)

Telangana missing woods for trees

Police are mounting pressure on the Maoists to surrender through their family members after some Maoist leaders succumbed to coronavirus. (DC file photo)

Combing operations intensified in old Adilabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No alliance with AIMIM for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Coup in LJP; Chirag Paswan gets ejected, uncle in saddle

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Owaisi says the Covid death toll is much higher than official projections

Three months are required to produce the vaccine. Whether 213 crore of vaccines will be available by December is a big question, Owaisi said. — PTI

Farooq Abdullah holds consultations with NC leaders from Jammu over meet with PM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah speaks to media persons after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), in Srinagar on June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham