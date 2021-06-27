No alliance with AIMIM for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday categorically denied any alliance with the AIMIM for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, she said, "A news channel is broadcasting news since yesterday that in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, BSP will contest along with (Asaduddin) Owaisi's party AIMIM. This news is completely wrong, misleading and devoid of any fact. There is not even an iota of truth in this. The BSP vociferously denies this.

"The party wants to clarify that barring Punjab, the BSP will be contesting the Assembly elections to be held in UP and Uttarakhand alone, and will not be entering into any alliance with anyone," she said in another tweet.

Taking cognizance of such misleading news, BSP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Misra has been made the national co-ordinator of the party's media cell, Mayawati said.

She also appealed to the media to consult Misra before publishing any news regarding the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or its national president.