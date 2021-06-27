Nation Politics 27 Jun 2021 KCR reviews plan wit ...
KCR reviews plan with top officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 27, 2021, 6:44 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 6:44 am IST
Chief Minister made it clear that after the 10-day programme, no work in village or urban areas should be left unattended and unsolved
KCR held a review meeting with ministers, collectors and additional collectors of all districts at Pragathi Bhavan on Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes on Saturday. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
 KCR held a review meeting with ministers, collectors and additional collectors of all districts at Pragathi Bhavan on Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes on Saturday. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has called upon public representatives and official machinery to treat rural and urban development as a continuous process and discharge their duties keeping in view that the needs of people should be top on agenda. He held a review meeting with ministers, collectors and additional collectors of all districts at Pragathi Bhavan on Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes on Saturday.

He directed them to participate actively in the 10-day Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes beginning July 1, create more awareness among the people and meet the targets. The Chief Minister made it clear that after the 10-day programme, no work in village or urban areas should be left unattended and unsolved. He said there should be a review on why the panchayat department had not been able to complete the works despite the fact that the government was extending all support and cooperation required.

 

The Chief Minister declared that for the development of villages and urban areas, the government would keep Rs 2 crore funds with the ministers and Rs 1 crore with all district collectors. He suggested that MLAs and MLCs should spend their constituency development fund (CDF) after taking an approval from the district minister. He said collectors played a key role in the development of villages and urban areas and they should select an efficient working team and make them partners in the developmental programmes.

He said as per the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts, lands earmarked for public utilities in the layouts should be registered in the name of gram panchayats and municipalities. He wanted the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the podu lands and to identify the boundaries of the 66 lakh acres of the forestlands in the state.

 

The Chief Minister instructed that a cleaning profile should be prepared as part of the Pattana Pragathi programme. He wanted the officials to prepare a list of retired employees and ex-servicemen and utilise their services. By the end of July, the dues to the departments should be settled through a book adjustment method. The Chief Minister instructed the officials’ that henceforth all the bills should be paid immediately.

Since new integrated collectors complexes were made functional, measures should be taken to protect all government buildings and assets in the district and they should be utilised for the public utilities, he said. He wanted vegetables and meat markets to be set up for every one lakh population in the urban areas and they should be housed in 2 to 3 acres of land with ample parking facilities.

 

During the Pattana Pragathi programmes, the officials should plan according to ‘map your town model’ and rectify the mistakes in urban areas. He also wanted allocation of a state chamber in every district collector’s office for the Chief Minister, Ministers and state level officers to review during their visits. The Chief Minister also wanted construction of a joint helipad in every collector’s office.

He directed the officials to keep inventories of all government lands ready by July end all over the state. He wanted the appointment of district estate officers to record the government lands, protection and monitoring of them and he should work under the district collector. He also instructed them to appoint a state estate officer who would report to the Chief Secretary.

 

...
