Nation Politics 27 Jun 2021 CM Jagan to promote ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan to promote Disha App on Tuesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 28, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Disha App has so far been downloaded by 16 lakh women in Andhra Pradesh
Chief Minister is himself attending the event in an attempt to ensure that every woman in the state downloads the Disha App on her phone. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 Chief Minister is himself attending the event in an attempt to ensure that every woman in the state downloads the Disha App on her phone. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in a Disha mobile application awareness programme being organised at Gollapudi here Tuesday to educate women and girls about the app’s importance during emergencies.

The Chief Minister is himself attending the event in an attempt to ensure that every woman in the state downloads the Disha App on her phone. The app sends an alert to police control room when a woman or girl in distress shakes her smartphone. It has a single touch SOS button that ensures speedy response from police. There is an option to send an alert to family members along with police when in distress. In all, the app can transmit alerts to five numbers once the SOS button is touched.

 

There is another option called “Track My Travel” for safety. Those concerned can know that the person carrying the phone is moving safely. Dial 100 and Dial 112 numbers too are available in Disha App. There are special options to know contact details of nearest police station and police officials, as also particulars of hospitals, maternity centres, trauma care points, blood banks and pharmacies.

Disha App has so far been downloaded by 16 lakh women in Andhra Pradesh. The state government is now promoting it for safety of every woman and girl across the state. It is also conducting a special drive to educate staff of village and ward secretariats about the tool.

 

The app can be downloaded on a registered mobile phone from Google Play Store on Android phones and Apple App Store on Apple phones.

Tags: disha app, jagan, andhra pradesh, gollapudi, women safety, app awareness
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


