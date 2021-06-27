Nation Politics 27 Jun 2021 200+ BJP activists r ...
200+ BJP activists resign from party en masse over Etala's joining

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 27, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Party workers allege that Rajendar joined BJP to safeguard his wealth and properties which he earned illegally and to escape from the cases
Former minister Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Facebook)
KARIMNAGAR: Former minister Etala Rajendar joined the BJP not to strengthen the party nor get support but to safeguard his wealth and properties which he earned illegally and to escape from the cases which were lodged against him, alleged BJP Ellanthakunta mandal president Ravi Yadav on Saturday.

At a meeting at Malial village, Ravi Yadav and around 200 BJP workers of Ellanthakunda mandal under Huzurabad constituency left the party.

 

Others included local party general secretary Todeti Jitendra Goud, local OBC Morcha president Udatha Rathnakar, official spokesperson of BJYM district unit Thirupathi Yadav and mandal president of Yuva Morcha Guthikonda Pavan. Ravi Yadav said they would announce their plans very soon.

Ravi Yadav alleged that for the past 18 years, as MLA and minister, Rajendar had “gathered much of wealth and properties illegally by threatening people, by cutting trees and clearing forests and by grabbing assigned lands.”

“If you are right and want to prove that you are fair enough, then first hand over the six acres of endowment lands which were occupied by you to the government,” he demanded.

 

When people of weaker sections approached Rajendar when he was a minister and requested him for help, he insulted them. He gave priority to people who belonged to the upper caste, Ravi Yadav pointed out.
By encroaching the lands which belonged to people of weaker sections and supporting the people of upper caste, Rajender was now trying to gain sympathy from people who belonged to the backward section and Mudiraj community, he alleged.

“People are well aware of Rajendar and are not going to fall prey to his political tactics. They are going to teach him a fitting lesson in the coming Huzurabad by-elections,” he warned.

 

 

Tags: etala rajendar, telangana bjp, huzurabad constituency
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


