Nation, Politics

Yashwant Sinha announces a new political front in Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jun 27, 2020, 6:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2020, 6:41 pm IST
Yashwant Sinha didn’t elaborate much about his new political front source said that the focus would be to pose a challenge to the state govt
Yashwant Sinha (PTI)
 Yashwant Sinha (PTI)

Patna: Yashwant Sinha is all set to launch his new political front to take on the Nitish Kumar government in the upcoming assembly elections.

Sinha who has been camping in Patna to discuss the issue with like-minded political leaders made the announcement on Saturday in a press conference.

 

Along with Mr. Sinha, three former MPs – Nagmani, Arun Kumar, and Devendra Yadav and host of other leaders were also present on the dais.

Though Yashwant Sinha didn’t elaborate much about his new political front sources said that the focus would be to pose a challenge to the state government being led by JD(U)-BJP combine.

 “Our effort would be to present ourselves as a credible alternative in Bihar. In future you will see many changes happening”, Veteran political leader and former Finance minister Yashwant Sinha said.

Adding further he said that “soon it will be clear whether we are the first, second or the third front”. He said that the new front is being formed with an agenda of “Is Baar Badlo Bihar” (change Bihar).

While talking to reporters he claimed that many political leaders are in touch with him and may join once the name of his front is finalized. Sinha also said that he would soon come up with fact sheets to show how the state has been lagging in key sectors like health, education and industry.

“Our agenda is to work for the change in the state and anyone with a clear vision and without the condition can join”,  Sinha said. He also slammed the government over the “virtual campaigning” issue and termed it as “cheating with people”.

Sources said that former MP Nagmani and Arun Kumar have played a key role in shaping up the platform and roping Mr. Sinha to lead the third front ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Both these leaders were earlier associated with Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party but parted ways with the party during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Assembly elections in Bihar for 243 seats are to be held in October- November this year.

Yashwant Sinha, who was earlier BJP MP from Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand had quit the party in April 2018 and later announced his retirement from active politics.

