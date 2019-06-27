Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India vs West Indies (Photo: AP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS WI LIVE; Shami strikes again, WI lose their second wicket
 
Nation Politics 27 Jun 2019 Siddaramaiah slams p ...
Nation, Politics

Siddaramaiah slams people of Badami for voting for BJP

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2019, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 7:06 pm IST
When a man stood up to reply, Siddaramaiah asked him whether he was from the BJP.
Siddaramaiah said the Congress government carried out several development works in the constituency but the people still voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party. (Photo: File)
 Siddaramaiah said the Congress government carried out several development works in the constituency but the people still voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Thursday flayed the people of Badami, his assembly constituency, for voting for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election and ignoring those who "believe in development".

Siddaramaiah said the Congress government carried out several development works in the constituency but the people still voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

 

Badami comes under the Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency from where BJP's Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda won defeating Congress candidate Veena Kashappanavar by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Addressing a gathering at Badami in Bagalkot district of North Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "In this Badami region, BJP gets 9,000 votes lead (in Lok Sabha election). I don't know what (good) they (BJP) have done that people vote for them. I can't understand."

"We built the panchayat building. We are the ones who gave rice and paddy, we waived the loans, we built tanks for agriculture, we offered Vidya Siri scheme," the Congress Legislature Party leader said.

"You don't vote for those who believe in development," Siddaramaiah added.

When a man stood up to reply, Siddaramaiah asked him whether he was from the BJP.41

Some locals of Badami have reportedly launched a campaign-- 'Where is our MLA?' alleging that Siddaramaiah had neglected the constituency as he spends most of his time in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The Congress leader's outburst comes a day after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy lost his cool and shouted at a group of workers of Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Raichur district when they approached him with a list of grievances.

"You voted for Narendra Modi and want me to get your works done! You want me to give you respect. Should I order a lathi-charge? Leave the place," Kumaraswamy told the YTPS employees, leaving onlookers shocked.

Later, Kumaraswamy told a television channel that he had sought 15 days time to address the workers' grievances but they blocked the road which made him angry.

Asked to comment on Kumaraswamy's outburst, Siddaramaiah said it was not correct to react without knowing the context of his statement.

The BJP, however, slammed the Congress and the JD(S), and said that their public show of displeasure was a result of their "desperation".

BJP spokesperson Go Madhusudan warned that his party would stage protests if the coalition partners continue blaming the people for their poor performance in the Lok Sabha election.

"The coalition partners (Congress and JD-S) are not been able to digest their defeat in the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka," he told PTI.

He said all these days they were blaming each other for the defeat.

"Since they have to continue in the government, they can't afford to accuse each other. Hence, they found a way out and started blaming the people of the state who have voted for BJP," Madhusudan said.

Despite their denial, the Lok Sabha results were a referendum on the functioning of their government, he said and claimed that such statements indicated bickering and the imminent fall of the government.

...
Tags: siddaramaiah, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Shankar also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ural Federal University and Sri Sri University in Odisha, India's first alcohol, drugs, and smoke-free campus. (Photo: ANI)

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar gets honorary doctorate degree from Russian varsity

Akash's case should therefore be heard by the special fast-track court in Bhopal, the lawyer of Bias said. (Photo: File)

Sessions court refuses to hear Akash Vijayvargiya's bail plea

An Ordinance was brought to take action against members involved in malpractices. (Photo: File)

Lok Sabha passes Homeopathy Central Council Bill

The killed Naxal has been identified as Vanjam Budhu, Nilamadgu RPC (Revolutionary People's Committee) in-charge and Jan militia commander. (Photo: ANI)

Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

History behind the iconic Pride flag

The flag was used since 1978, but only in 1994 did it become a symbol for LGBTQ pride. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

The government has come forward with the idea of recycling of milk packets in the wake of plastic ban in the state. (Representational Image)
 

Watch: US woman pulled over for driving toy truck, charged with public intoxication

Police spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BJP MLA threatens official for not inviting her to an event

BJP MLA from Vidisha, Leena Jain allegedly threatened an official in Gyaraspur for not inviting her to an event. (Photo: ANI)
 

Varun's bff 'Hunny' aka Pulkit Samrat calls out on Choocha and Diljit's bromance

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers in Karnataka protest in front of bank over auctioning of pledged jewellery

Farmers protest at a bank in Mandya, Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for second desalination plant in Nemmeli

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai' s Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. (Photo: ANI)

Name prominent public places in J-K after slain cops: Home Minister Shah

Shah also interacted with a representative group of sarpanches from the state to get an insight into the current state of functioning of Panchayats in the state, according to an official statement. (Photo: ANI)

Cong demands Haryana CM Khattar's resignation over rise in crime

Surjewala's tweet comes in response to Khattar's statement over the murder of Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad where the Chief Minister said he was

Watch: BJP MLA threatens official for not inviting her to an event

BJP MLA from Vidisha, Leena Jain allegedly threatened an official in Gyaraspur for not inviting her to an event. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham