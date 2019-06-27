N Chandrababu Naidu’s Praja Vedika demolished

Praja Vedika building at Undavalli, which served as a convention hall for the AP government for hosting conferences, is being demolished as it violated environment rules. (DC)

Vijayawada: Amidst severe opposition by the Telugu Desam, the AP Capital Region Development Authority demolished the government building called Praja Vedika located on the banks of the Krishna river at Undavalli village, on Wednesday.

The building built under the regime of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was said to be an illegal construction as it encroached on the riverbed.

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered the demolition of the building during the two-day District Collectors’ meet held there recently.

APCRDA authorities moved in heavy earthmoving machinery and started dismantling the building on Tuesday evening and continued into Wednesday, with a brief spell of rain disrupting the proceedings for some time.

Why demolish Vedika, BJP questions YSRC

BJP national general secretary Satya Kumar on Wednesday said the demolition of the Praja Vedika at Undavalli smacks of vengeance by Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Speaking to media persons at Tirupati on Wednesday, he questioned the rationale behind razing the structure built with public money and said such hasty decisions would damage the reputation of the government.

Underlining the need to take action against all illegal constructions across the state after identifying them, he said it should be done by opting for a uniform policy after a thorough review on the subject.

He said the new government should have utilised the Praja Vedika as there are no such buildings for the new state.

He felt that that Jagan is not thinking like Chief Minister and he is behaving as political adversary. He opined that the attitude of the government may cause problems to the public.