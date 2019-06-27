Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 27 Jun 2019 Jagan Mohan Reddy ex ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan Mohan Reddy extends 'Amma Odi' to Inter students in Andhra

ANI
Published Jun 27, 2019, 9:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 9:01 pm IST
Amma Odi is the prestigious welfare scheme of YSRCP govt under which every mother who sends children to school will get Rs 15,000 annually.
Reddy further ordered the education department to see that there will be one teacher for every 20-25 students in schools. (Photo: ANI)
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to extend "Amma Odi" (Mother's Lap) scheme to the students of Intermediate (Plus Two) too.

Amma Odi is the prestigious welfare scheme of the YSRCP government under which every mother who sends her children to school will be given an incentive of Rs 15,000 per annum. The only condition is that she should be a white ration card holder (means, she should be from a BPL family). Even if she sends her children to private schools, she can get the incentive.

 

Reddy, who reviewed the education department today, has decided to extend the scheme to the mothers of Intermediate students too. He further decided to extend the scheme to the students in hostels and residential schools also.

Reddy further ordered the education department to see that there will be one teacher for every 20-25 students in schools.

With the introduction of English medium, Reddy suggested providing training to the teachers in government schools. The Chief Minister asked to strengthen government universities and provide basic infrastructure. He ordered to constitute search committees immediately for selection of vice chancellors for universities.

He further ordered that vice-chancellors should be selected within 30 days and all vacancies in universities should be filled by the end of this year. Jagan said that the selection should be done in a transparent manner, based on qualification, experience and merit only.

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, anna odi, bpl family
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


