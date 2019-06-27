Congress loses main Opposition status in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: As was expected, the Telangana state Congress has lost its main Opposition party status in the Assembly as a consequence of the defection of its legislators to the TRS. Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has lost his Opposition leader status.

There is now no main Opposition party in the Assembly. The MIM has emerged as the second largest party with seven legislators. Telangana Assembly secretary V. Narasimhacharyulu issued a bulletin to this effect on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to Mr Mallu Bhatti, the Assembly Secretary said as directed by Assembly Speaker P. Srinvias Reddy that the strength of the Congress Legislature Party had been reduced to six. As such, this residuary group does not qualify to be recognised as the main opposition party.

Accordingly, the Speaker has derecognised the Congress Legislature Party as the main opposition party. The status of its leader as the Leader of the Opposition ceased to exist with effect from June 6, the bulletin said.

The Congress had won 19 Assembly seats in the December 2018 elections. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned as MLA upon his election to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda. A total of 12 Congress MLAs joined the TRS, bringing down the party’s strength to six.

Munugodu Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has decided to join the BJP. If he goes through, the strength of Congress MLAs will further reduce to five.