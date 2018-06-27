search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

With early Assembly polls, it was advantage Opposition in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jun 27, 2018, 5:33 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 5:33 am IST
On all three occasions an Opposition party won and the ruling party was defeated.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: If the Assembly elections are held early, before the scheduled date, as proposed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, it is a matter of speculation in political circles whether the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti will create history by winning, or follow past precedent by losing to the Opposition.

In the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh, early Assembly elections were held thrice. On all three occasions an Opposition party won and the ruling party was defeated. 

 

The Congress went in for early elections once and the Telugu Desam twice. The history of early elections shows that the advantage lies with the main opposition party.

