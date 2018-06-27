search on deccanchronicle.com
Lynching will stop if PM takes it seriously, says Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Jun 27, 2018, 6:01 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 6:06 am IST
He said the brutal lynchings of Muslims are being recorded and circulated on social media to terrorise Muslims.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: PTI)
 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious about preventing lynchings, these atrocities will stop.

“If the PM is serious and tells his chamchas, these incidents will stop. They (the attackers) are not the fringe elements, they are the main soldiers who work for the BJP and had worked for the BJP in the past too,” he told reporters at party headquarters Darussalam.

 

He said the brutal lynchings of Muslims are being recorded and circulated on social media to terrorise Muslims. “When you take a video of a Muslim being lynched who is begging for water, what is the purpose of taking the video? The purpose of taking the video and showing it is to threaten and make them (Musl-ims) fall in line, to give a message (to Muslims) that you are second class citizens of the country and we will go after you,”  he said. 

He added that the purpose is “to create fear and ensure unequal treatment which is against the Constitution. That is why people like me and others are raising our voices. That is why I say please participate in democracy, make yourself politically relevant. Don't allow these criminals to create fear in minds and hearts. Be fearless. Fight them in a democratic way” the AIMIM chief said. 

He also commented on absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya, saying that he tried to contact the Prime Minister and finance minister and wanted to return all the money. “This is a revelation that a person who had fled the country now claims that he wrote a letter to the PM and did not get a reply. What does this show? Did the ruling party know that this man was going to run away from the country? I hope the BJP and ruling party will respond to a fugitive's letters. I hope that Vijay Mallya returns. Is he giving the statements to return to India to face the problem? The law is equal for all.”

On the Ram temple issue being raised against before the elections, he pointed out, “They have to do it. They failed to provide employment to 65 per cent youth, they failed to provide security to army base camps, failed to review petrol and diesel prices. In basic issues of governance the BJP has failed. They have now fallen back on the mandir issue. It is a matter pending in the Supreme Court.”

He said in the presence of a Chief Minister one person says court or no court we will construct the mandir. “This clearly shows these are not the people who are away from the BJP. The fringe is the main element now. If in the presence of a CM one is saying this, it means there is no respect for the Supreme Court.”

