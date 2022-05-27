Nation Politics 27 May 2022 YSRC slammed Naidu f ...
YSRC slammed Naidu for heedless remarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 27, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2022, 6:53 am IST
Kodali said that Naidu had taken over the TD from N.T. Rama Rao and had suspended him from the party and was responsible for his death
  YSRC general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy (Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Former YSRC minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao claimed that Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu “had lost his mental balance” and was therefore making objectionable statements against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He claimed that the YSRC government was a welfare and development-oriented government working for the welfare of the SC, ST, BC and minorities communities.

The former minister said that Naidu had taken over the TD from N.T. Rama Rao and had suspended him from the party and was responsible for his death. “Now Naidu is using NTR’s name only to gain trust among TD cadre,”he claimed.

 

He said Naidu was looking for alliance partners for the TD but would never be able to defeat the YSRC. He alleged that Naidu was behind the attack on houses of minister Viswaroop and MLA Ponnada Satish Kumar in Amalapuram. He said Naidu had been cheating BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and he did not know the value of social justice.

YSRC general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy said Naidu was an “irresponsible Opposition leader” did not have the right to live in Andhra Pradesh. He said the YSRC would move forward with a slogan “Kick out Babu, Save Andhra Pradesh.”

 

Vijayasai Reddy slammed Naidu for making “derogatory comments” against Jagan Mohan Reddy and recalled his “backstabbing” of Rama Rao. He said Naidu had claiming that three lakh people would attend the Mahanadu but not more than 3,000 people would turn up.

YSRC Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana claimed that Naidu had no right to speak on social justice as he never worked for the underprivileged. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had given tickets to BC candidates in the RS elections and priority to BCs in the government and party.

 

MLAs Md Mustafa and Madali Girdhar said that  Naidu was mistaken for faulting the YSRC for giving a Rajya Sabha ticket to BC movement leader R. Krishnaiah. They said there were instances in the past where people from outside the state had got tickets. Naidu was a resident of Hyderabad, they alleged.

Vijayawada city central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the Jagan hovernment was moving ahead with the welfare as its main agenda and refuted criticism of Telugu Desam leaders against YSRC government. He called the Mahanadu a ‘mayanadu’. (Magic-Nadu).

 

India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


