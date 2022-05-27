Nation Politics 27 May 2022 Telugu Desam’s ...
Nation, Politics

Telugu Desam’s annual Mahanadu-2022 to be held in Ongole this year from May 27

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published May 27, 2022, 3:01 am IST
Updated May 27, 2022, 3:01 am IST
TD president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a roadshow in Vijayawada
TD president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. (DC)
 TD president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. (DC)

Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam’s annual Mahanadu-2022, to be held in Ongole this year from May 27, has a special edge this year. The birth centenary celebrations of thespian and party founder N.T. Rama Rao will begin on May 28.
TD president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a roadshow in Vijayawada to call on TD activists and followers to make the event a success.

“Since the YSRC government has tried all means to prevent the roadshow, we started this yatra on a bullock cart. I urge the party workers to come to the venue no matter what the transport facilities are, including on foot, ” Naidu said while flagging off the bullock cart and bike rally.

 

Naidu addressed a public meeting at Chilakaluripeta en route to the Mahanadu venue and alleged that YSRC MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar had abducted and murdered Dalit car driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam. The government had tried to portray it as an accidental death but the TD’s pressure ultimately forced it to concede.

Chanting slogans like 'Quit Jagan' and 'Save AP', Naidu said that the YSRC had played a double game on the Konaseema incident. Its own minister and MLA in Amalapuram had set fire to their houses. “Jagan can no longer rule the state so the incompetent Chief Minister is planning for byelections,” he added.

 

Naidu said the police could not control the crowds coming for his ‘Baadude Baadudu’ tours in the districts. The police were begging the people not to leave the venue of Jagan Mohan Reddy meetings, he said. “Mahanadu cannot be stopped by the CM and his ministers,” Naidu said.

The first Mahanadu was held under the late N.T. Rama Rao after the TD came to power in 1983. The Mahanadu has been an annual event since 1988. Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao from Vizag said that NTR birth centenary celebrations will be held on May 28.

 

...
Tags: mr n. chandrababu naidu, mahanadu-2022
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

As the rain clouds had advanced over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 16, it was estimated that the monsoon would touch Kerala on May 27. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Monsoon misses date with Kerala

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

AP got MoUs of Rs 1.25 lakh crore in WEF Summit

Directing the listing of the matter on July 27, the court directed the Union of India to file its response to the recommendations made by the panel within a period of six weeks from Thursday. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Supreme Court recognised prostitution as a profession

YSRC leaders estimate that nearly 40,000 people will attend the YSRC bus yatra at the Sports Ground in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. — By arrangement

Jagan's social justice bus yatra starts rolling



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hanuman chalisa row: Shiv Sena workers try to enter MP Navneet Rana's house

Shiv Sena members gather outside the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana at Khar, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)

PM's lack of vision is root cause of all problems: KTR

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao (Twitter)

Congress Chintan Shivir discusses role of EVMs in party's poll debacles

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with senior party leader Salman Khurshid during submission of reports by convenors of the coordination panels, in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, SP backs him for Rajya Sabha seat

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav as he files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha with the latter's support, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow. Also seen is Sibal's wife Promila Sibal (L). (PTI/Nand Kumar)

Shiv Sena slams Stalin for meeting Rajiv assassination convict

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets Perarivalan, his mother Arputhammal and other members of their family in Chennai. (Twitter/@CMOTamilnadu)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->