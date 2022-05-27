Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam’s annual Mahanadu-2022, to be held in Ongole this year from May 27, has a special edge this year. The birth centenary celebrations of thespian and party founder N.T. Rama Rao will begin on May 28.

TD president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a roadshow in Vijayawada to call on TD activists and followers to make the event a success.

“Since the YSRC government has tried all means to prevent the roadshow, we started this yatra on a bullock cart. I urge the party workers to come to the venue no matter what the transport facilities are, including on foot, ” Naidu said while flagging off the bullock cart and bike rally.

Naidu addressed a public meeting at Chilakaluripeta en route to the Mahanadu venue and alleged that YSRC MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar had abducted and murdered Dalit car driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam. The government had tried to portray it as an accidental death but the TD’s pressure ultimately forced it to concede.

Chanting slogans like 'Quit Jagan' and 'Save AP', Naidu said that the YSRC had played a double game on the Konaseema incident. Its own minister and MLA in Amalapuram had set fire to their houses. “Jagan can no longer rule the state so the incompetent Chief Minister is planning for byelections,” he added.

Naidu said the police could not control the crowds coming for his ‘Baadude Baadudu’ tours in the districts. The police were begging the people not to leave the venue of Jagan Mohan Reddy meetings, he said. “Mahanadu cannot be stopped by the CM and his ministers,” Naidu said.

The first Mahanadu was held under the late N.T. Rama Rao after the TD came to power in 1983. The Mahanadu has been an annual event since 1988. Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao from Vizag said that NTR birth centenary celebrations will be held on May 28.