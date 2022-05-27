Nation Politics 27 May 2022 Politics in India wi ...
Nation, Politics

Politics in India will change: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 27, 2022, 3:26 am IST
Updated May 27, 2022, 6:53 am IST
Rao on a day’s visit to Bengaluru was greeted warmly by Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy at the former orime minister’s residence
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said that the country would hear “sensational news” in the next two months or so, adding that the country would see changes that would put it on the path of concrete development.

Rao was speaking in Bengaluru after meeting with former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and former Karnataka chief minister, after discussing with them the political situation in the country and the way forward. He said, “I would only like to say that with Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy, we discussed everything regarding national politics, and Karnataka politics.”

 

“Bharat badlega, badalna chahiye (India will change, it has to). I assure you there will be a change at the national level,” he said. “None can stop it.”

“For far too long, India was mired in various ‘isms’,” he said, and predicted that politics in the country would change. He did not elaborate on what the news would be but limited himself to saying: “Ujwal Hindustan banega (a bright India will emerge). Efforts must be made. This much I will tell.”

Rao on a day’s visit to Bengaluru was greeted warmly by Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy at the former orime minister’s residence. Rao, along with Kumaraswamy, spoke briefly with reporters after their luncheon meeting.
Kumaraswamy also said that some “sensational news” was in the offing. He, too, did not elaborate.

 

Rao said the question was not who would form the government. “Many Prime Ministers came, many governments were formed but the situation in the country has not changed,” he said.

Taking a dig at the ‘Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav’ being celebrated by the BJP-led Central government  to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence, he hinted that it was hype without any real results or action.

“China which had a lower GDP than India is now a $16 trillion economy, and India is talking about a dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy. This is an insult to India which can be a greater economy than the United States of America. India has the human capital, and youth power, good tropical weather, with rivers whose waters have not been used to their potential,” Rao said.

 

“Countries that achieved Independence around the same time that India did have progressed further than India. None is happy, be it farmers, Dalits, tribals and others. Conditions in the country are deteriorating each day. Promises are made but not kept,” Rao said.

